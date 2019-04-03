Clements, 42, was “fearing for his life” when he fired at Anderson’s leased Nissan Armada after she accelerated toward him and ignored his commands to stop, prosecutors have said. Chanel Barnes, the Armada’s lone passenger, and Raoul Gadson, another alleged accomplice who fled the scene, were not injured. All three had extensive criminal records, mostly for shoplifting. Anderson was arrested more than 15 times for shoplifting but also for more serious charges, including robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.