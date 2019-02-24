This is not the first time New Jersey has tried to regulate memorials. In 2016, the State Assembly approved a bill that would have established a roadside accident memorial program to be overseen by the Department of Transportation. But the measure stalled in the state Senate. In an email, the DOT said it works with state and local police to decide if a memorial on a state highway is a “danger to the public because of its location” and if the memorial is determined to be a hazard, it will be removed.