“My freshman year of high school, I sat with about 20 other students looking at the smiling and inviting face of the man who was to lead this class and who, unbeknownst to me, would become an inspiration for me to fulfill a yet unknown dream. That first day changed the trajectory of my life forever, and that man was Tom Weaver,” said James Barbour, a Cherry Hill East student who later went on to star on Broadway in productions such as The Phantom of the Opera and Beauty and the Beast.