Facing a $27 million budget deficit, the Camden school district may close two schools and an annex and relocate about 900 students and cut 300 jobs, a union official said Wednesday.
Camden Education Association President Keith Benson said union leaders were briefed on the possible closings and cuts at a meeting on Monday with acting Superintendent Katrina McCombs. Layoffs could impact teachers, administrators, support staff and custodians, he said.
Without additional state aid, the district plan calls for moving students from the Veterans Memorial Family school and Riletta T. Cream Elementary school and the Bonsall annex to other schools in the city, Benson said. The district said the cuts are necessary because Camden has not received supplemental state aid it was awarded in previous years, he said.
According to Benson, Veterans, which has about 500 students, would be closed, Cream, which educates about 300 students, would be reassigned as an early childhood facility. Bonsall, which enrolls about 75 preschoolers, would be closed, he said.
“It’s such a terrible plan,” Benson said in an interview. “It’s not fair. It’s wrong.”
A spokesperson for McCombs did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Community leaders scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. and said they planned to meet with McCombs Wednesday afternoon and present her with “a list of demands.” Critics say the district has focused too much on Renaissance and charter schools, which are publicly funded but privately operated, and has ignored its traditional public schools.
Michael Yaple, a state Department of Education spokesperson, said Camden’s budget has not been finalized and any decisions on cuts are pending. The district is slated to receive $284.3 million in state aid for the 2019-2020 school year, a $2.3 million an increase from the previous year, he said.
Camden has been operating under a state takeover since 2013. The state took control of the failing district after years of poor test scores and a graduation rate that was among the lowest in New Jersey. Ten of the city’s schools were rated the worst public schools in the state.
Former Gov. Chris Christie tapped Paymon Rouhanifard, an outsider, to head the district shortly after the state takeover. Under his tenure, five of the city’s most struggling schools were turned into Renaissance schools, which are former district schools turned over to charter operators.
Today, more Camden public school students are enrolled in charter and Renaissance schools than traditional public schools. Rouhanifard stepped down last June and threw his support behind McCombs to get the job permanently.
Benson, the teachers’ union president, believes the latest proposed changes are an effort to move more students from the traditional public schools because they will have few options to enroll in their neighborhoods.
“We’re feeding these schools. It’s so blatantly wrong,” Benson said.
For the 2018-19 school year, the district said it expected to enroll 6,800 students in the city’s 18 traditional public schools; 4,350 in 11 charter schools, and 3,850 in 11 Renaissance schools.
Benson said union officials are planning a three-day “march for equity” to Trenton next week beginning on Monday to appeal to lawmakers for additional funding for Camden. “We have to fight the best way we can.”