When Easterling’s husband was shot and killed outside of a now-closed bar at Viola Street and Broadway in 2004, she said, her daughter Eternity was traumatized by the loss of her father. To pay for the then-12-year-old to get therapy and the resources needed to cope, Easterling had to take a second job. No places in Camden offered these services, she said, so she drove her daughter to Cherry Hill and Collingswood.