One man was fatally shot and another was injured during a shooting in Camden on Sunday, police said.
Camden County Police were called to the 100 block of Vine Street about 5:35 a.m., where they found Michael Rojas, 31, of Camden, inside a residence and another victim near Front and State Streets with multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not release the name of the second victim.
Both men were transported to a nearby hospital, where Rojas was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. Sunday. The other victim remains hospitalized, authorities said. His condition was not immediately available.
No arrests have been made, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lee Hopkins at 856-225-8623 or Camden County Police Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-757-7420. Information also may be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.