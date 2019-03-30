TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

Dewitt Dabney (right), a community outreach worker with AtlantiCare, talks with Eric Coursey (second from right) outside a restaurant opening in summer called Home Sweet Home Cooking. A friend is the owner and Coursey, who has 49 years' experience as a chef, will be in charge of the kitchen. At left is David Appenzeller, with Richie Clark (second from left), who says he is the "Mayor of Atlantic Avenue," helping out by sweeping outside the empty storefront. Dabney was with police and other service groups on their daily outreach along Atlantic Avenue.