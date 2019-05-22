ATLANTIC CITY — A day ahead of a scheduled trial, Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Golden Nugget Entertainment director Meredith Godfrey have apparently ironed out their differences.
Godfrey’s attorney, Michael Testa Jr., filed a notice with Atlantic County Superior Court that the case had been settled.
Godfrey, who initially was represented by former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, was seeking the repayment of a $5,000 loan to the mayor she contended was to pay for expenses to trademark an Atlantic City slogan.
A dispute over the loan was reportedly behind a brawl that broke out in the early morning hours last November between Gilliam and City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy and members of the staff of Haven Nightclub at Golden Nugget.
The brawl, caught on surveillance footage, led to assault and harassment complaints being lodged against the two public officials. The charges against the mayor were later dismissed. Fauntleroy pleaded guilty to a violation of blocking traffic.
Testa did not immediately return a message seeking comment, nor did Godfrey.
Christina Bevilacqua, a spokeswoman for Gilliam, said the office would not comment “on anything not having to do with city business.”
In a response filed to the lawsuit, Gilliam acknowledged knowing Godfrey but denied making any request for a $5,000 loan.
Gilliam has more serious legal problems still pending. In December, the FBI and IRS raided his Atlantic City home and carted away computer equipment, cash and other materials, reportedly in connection with campaign finance issues. No charges have followed, however, and the FBI and IRS have made no public comments.