New Jersey authorities announced Monday the arrests of 12 men in what was termed a “criminal network” in Camden County allegedly trafficking in untraceable, build-it-yourself AR-15 assault rifles.
At a news conference in Camden announcing “Operation Stone Wall,” state and local officials named the men as the first to be arrested under a new state law criminalizing the use of “ghost guns” built from kits sold online. The arrests were made between March 8 and Thursday, authorities said.
The yearlong investigation by the Attorney General’s Office and New Jersey State Police began as a probe of cocaine distribution centered in Lindenwold, Camden County, and broadened to include guns, authorities said. Eleven of the 12 men arrested are from Camden County, including six from Lindenwold; one is from Gloucester County.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in November banning the purchase of firearms parts used to make untraceable weapons, sometimes called “ghost guns.” In many states, they require no ID verification, date of birth confirmation, or background check.
The build-it-yourself guns are untraceable because they are not assigned serial numbers and are not registered, authorities said. Kits available for most assault rifles and pistols usually cost a few hundred dollars and a gun can be built within a few hours. The guns are considered an affordable alternative to weapons that are legally distributed.
The investigation was not limited to New Jersey. During the probe, investigators learned of an alleged plan to circumvent the New Jersey law by having guns shipped to Bensalem, Bucks County. On Wednesday, investigators intercepted parts for two assault rifles allegedly ordered by two of the men for shipment to Bensalem, authorities said Monday.
“This case starkly illustrates why ghost guns are so dangerous, because drug dealers and other criminals can easily acquire them and traffic them into our communities, where they will be virtually untraceable if used in a crime,” Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.
“Drugs and illegal guns are the dual catalysts driving most of the violence on the streets of our cities, and we allege that this criminal network was distributing both,” said Veronica Allende, director of the Division of Criminal Justice in Grewal’s office.
The six Lindenwold men arrested were: Christopher Stoner, 41; Paul Corum, 43; Lamont White, 43; Tyriek Bradford, 20; John Rayford, 41, and Mark Freeman, 53. Also arrested: Nicholas Cilien, 38, Mount Ephraim; Monroe Gadson, 28, Camden; Bryheem Belcher, 33, Magnolia; Fabian Sapp, 45, Sicklerville; Devon Davis, 31, Chesilhurst; Michael Smith, 48, Woodbury Heights, Gloucester County.
This is a developing story and will be updated.