The last time little Kurt sees her, she’s being sedated and hauled away in an ambulance, and there is more wartime attrition to come. He survives (played as an adult by Tom Schilling), but war claims the lives of most of his relatives in one way or another (we see the infamous firebombing of Dresden), and von Donnersmarck moves the story to East Berlin after the war, where Kurt is employed (or impressed into service) as an artist/muralist by authoritarian socialists, who insist that he work in a style dictated by the Stalinist government.