Perhaps he also knew fancy words would not alter anything. Perhaps he knew that the crucifix he had laid on Sands’ coffin would be replaced, just outside the church doors, with the Irish tricolor flag and a commando’s gloves and beret. He knew, perhaps, that he could offer Holy Communion to only a fraction of the 1,200 who had packed the church, while just outside the doors, 5,000 who could not get in were staring, fascinated, at seven hooded IRA men drawn up as an honor guard.