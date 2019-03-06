Once pregnant, Naomi hoped for twins. But the ultrasound showed just one, a girl, and the pregnancy, aside from nagging nausea and exhaustion, was uneventful. They finished setting up the nursery — with furniture Adam’s mom had stored for decades and Eden’s name, which means “delightful light,” in Hebrew letters on a framed chalkboard — on a Wednesday in October. Early Friday morning, Naomi went into labor, fierce contractions she managed by spending the next six hours in the bathtub, with Adam racing to pack a bag, then returning to the bathroom to splash warm water on her back.