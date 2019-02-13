A 45-year-old woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Camden to illegally selling prescription opioid drugs, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
Nancy Ayres, a certified dental assistant from Upper Chichester, obtained oxycodone pills from at least three medical professionals and sold more than 1,000 tablets between April and June of last year, Carpenito said. She also claimed she could obtain other drugs for sale, including muscle relaxers and medication for erectile dysfunction.
Her sentencing is scheduled for May 20. She faces a maximum 20 years in prison.