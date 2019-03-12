Philadelphia’s thousands of strikingly colorful murals are some of the most recognizable sights of the city. If you’ve ever visited or lived in the City of Brotherly Love, you’ve probably stumbled across a number of intricately painted walls just walking around your neighborhood — from Meg Saligman’s eight-story mural at Broad and Spring Garden Streets featuring young African Americans imitating the poses of historical figures to Kristin Groeveld’s oversize painting of a giant fish filled with pears, lemons, and grapes in Fishtown.