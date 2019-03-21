Temple University and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Thursday they will be opening two clinics next week to provide free vaccines after an outbreak of mumps has spread to 74 students over the past month.
The walk-in clinics will be held on Wednesday, March 27 and Friday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Temple’s Mitten Hall Great Court. All Temple students, faculty, and staff can get a dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine at no charge.
Mumps is a contagious viral disease. Common symptoms include swollen salivary glands, fever, headache, muscle aches, and loss of appetite. While serious complications are rare, especially in people who were vaccinated as children, mumps can cause inflammation of the brain, deafness, or sterility. It’s typically spread by sharing food, drink, or living in close quarters.
The outbreak at Temple began in late February, just before the school’s spring break. As of Thursday, the school reported 15 confirmed cases of mumps and 59 probable cases.
There are no other known cases at local schools or colleges, the health department said.
Most of the students at Temple with symptoms had previously been vaccinated, said James Garrow, spokesman for the city health department.
Since the outbreak, Temple announced a new policy will require all incoming freshman to be up to date on the MMR vaccination series. Previously the university did not require immunizations for admitted or enrolled students.
Students are petitioning Temple to temporarily close the university to prevent more students from getting the virus, but university officials have said that is very unlikely.
The CDC recommends children get two doses of the MMR vaccine: the first at 12 to 15 months old and the second at 4 to 6 years old. The vaccine is 88 percent effective when someone gets two doses.
But there is evidence that its power may fade after 10 years — shortly before students are ready for college.
Temple News, the student newspaper, reported the university has administered 173 doses of the mumps measles and rubella vaccine since Feb. 25.
In recent years, there have been a number of outbreaks on college campuses across the country. Researchers at Harvard University have suggested a booster shot for mumps might help protect students as they enter college.
As of now, the CDC recommends a third dose only during an outbreak like the one at Temple. People who are vaccinated may get mumps, but their symptoms are less severe.
For anyone who is already experiencing symptoms, Garrow said the best plan of action is to stay home and rest. Limiting contact with others will help prevent the spread of the disease.