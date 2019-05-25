A second case of mumps was confirmed Friday at Abington Senior High School by principal Angelo Berrios, leading the Montgomery County Office of Public Health to investigate the matter as an outbreak of the viral infection.
The first case was reported on May 22. It affected an age-appropriately vaccinated student. No details were released about the most recent case.
In February and March, Temple University reported 86 cases of mumps, prompting free vaccine clinics. While measles outbreaks have been on the rise nationally this year, Philly has only seen mumps, which is much less severe.
The infection is characterized by fever, swelling and tenderness of one or more salivary glands. An infected person can transmit mumps through their saliva.
In consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Abington School District is recommending that students, teachers and other staff who have had one dose of a mumps-containing vaccine and are considered to be immune receive a second dose. Those who are not immune and have never received a mumps-containing vaccine should stay home until they are vaccinated or through June 12, the school district said. The MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) vaccine is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months of age, with a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age.
People experiencing mumps-like symptoms should contact their primary care physician.