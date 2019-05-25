In consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Abington School District is recommending that students, teachers and other staff who have had one dose of a mumps-containing vaccine and are considered to be immune receive a second dose. Those who are not immune and have never received a mumps-containing vaccine should stay home until they are vaccinated or through June 12, the school district said. The MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) vaccine is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months of age, with a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age.