In a three-page document filed in Abu-Jamal’s case, prosecutors Nancy Winkelman and Peter Carr said that they believed some of the language in Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker’s December opinion was “problematic." Tucker ruled that Abu-Jamal should be allowed to reargue his appeal because former Chief Justice Ronald D. Castille — who was Philadelphia district attorney during the early portions of Abu-Jamal’s post-conviction efforts — did not recuse himself when the case reached the state Supreme Court.