Hunter has a Philadelphia memory of playing the Spectrum with guitarist Mick Ronson while touring Schizophrenic, opening for the Kinks. “They left us three feet in front of the stage for all our gear,” he says. “Then [longtime Philadelphia concert promoter] Larry Magid says, 'Just tell them you ain’t going on unless you get 10 feet. They can’t tell you what to do.’ So that’s what we did.” It all worked out in the end.