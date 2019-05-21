Montgomery County now uses paper ballots. I was told to take my sheet behind the cardboard privacy walls and fill in the circles like an SAT test. Then, I was instructed to return to the tables and insert the form into the machine. In broad daylight. *With no fanfare.* After the machine reported I skipped some circles, and I approved it nonetheless, there was a little button to push. There was no gratifying ding. It was as anti-climactic a vote as I’ve ever made.