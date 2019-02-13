The Montgomery County government building at 425 Swede St. in Norristown is closed Wednesday due to a power outage.
The county courthouse across the street is not affected and open.
Offices closed to the public due to the outage include the Board of Assessment Appeals, County Commissioners, Court Care, Domestic Relations, Human Resources, Planning Commission, Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills, Treasurer, and Voter Services.
An electrical contractor hired by the county is working to restore power to the building, the county said in a statement.
Officials did not say what caused the outage.