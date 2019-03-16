Leach also took a political swipe at fellow Democratic Sen. Katie Muth of Montgomery County last year, when Muth was running in a hotly contested race for the state Senate. At the time, Leach was angered that Muth, a sexual assault survivor, had refused to share the stage with him at a political event. He sent a searing email to Foster, calling Muth “a dreadful person” and “a toxic hand grenade,” and suggested that he would work against her candidacy.