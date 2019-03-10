A 5-year-old girl who was unlawfully taken by her mother from Montana in July 2017 was found safe in Chester County Saturday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
The child’s mother, Tracy Sibra Rearden, 32, who was wanted on charges of felony custodial interference, was carrying two guns when police stopped her as she was leaving a home in Exton with her daughter around 12:15 p.m., the Marshals Service said in a news release. The little girl has been identified as Sydney by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to the release, the Marshals Service was tipped off that Rearden was visiting a friend in Exton and they tracked her vehicle to a home in the 500 block of Merioneth Drive.
When Marshals saw Rearden leave the residence with her daughter, they blocked her vehicle in, took her into custody, and transported her to the Chester County Jail, where she is awaiting extradition to Montana. She will also face additional charges in Chester County for possessing the firearms at the time of her arrest, according to the Marshals Service.
“The Marshals Services takes great pride in recovering missing and exploited children,” Robert Clark, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said in the news release. “I am extremely pleased we were successfully able to assist our law enforcement partners in Montana.”
Sydney is in the care of law enforcement officials while her father makes his way to the Philadelphia area from Montana. He last saw his daughter when she was 3.