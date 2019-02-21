The former owner of Old City’s Eulogy Belgian Tavern sent threatening letters last year to two Common Pleas Court judges and 10 other people, signing the letters as someone else in an attempt to frame and possibly cause the person to be sent to jail, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
The new details emerged Thursday as Michael Naessens, 54 — who was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this month for his alleged crimes in Philadelphia — was arraigned in Philadelphia Municipal Court on charges including threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, terroristic threats, and a dozen counts of criminal use of a communication facility, according to court records.
Ben Waxman, a spokesperson for the DA’s Office, said that Naessens sent the letters to two judges who had overseen cases involving the person Naessens was attempting to frame. Waxman did not identify the judges or the person Naessens allegedly pretended to be, but said it was possible Naessens was seeking to have his target taken into custody over the threats, which he also sent to 10 of his target’s neighbors.
Waxman said the target was initially taken into custody when authorities believed he had sent the letters, but that the investigation ultimately led authorities to Naessens.
Naessens did not have a lawyer listed on his docket sheet Thursday afternoon. His bail was set at $350,000, court records say. It was not immediately clear if he paid the 10 percent required to be released.
The Inquirer reported earlier this month that Common Pleas Court Judge Timika Lane received a racist and threatening letter from Naessens. He was arrested Jan. 22 in Clark County, Nev., and was held as a fugitive before being extradited.
Naessens, a former financial executive at Campbell’s Soup with an MBA from Drexel University, closed Eulogy in 2017, saying he was concerned for his safety because employees had gotten caught up in drugs or criminal charges. He also said that he had been threatened after working with prosecutors on several cases.
Eulogy, at 136 Chestnut St., had an extensive beer collection, including many rare or unusual varieties from Belgium.