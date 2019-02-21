Ben Waxman, a spokesperson for the DA’s Office, said that Naessens sent the letters to two judges who had overseen cases involving the person Naessens was attempting to frame. Waxman did not identify the judges or the person Naessens allegedly pretended to be, but said it was possible Naessens was seeking to have his target taken into custody over the threats, which he also sent to 10 of his target’s neighbors.