Lori’s role in overseeing the Bransfield investigation mirrors a proposal that at least one ranking U.S. bishop raised during last month’s historic clergy sex-abuse summit in Rome. There, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago urged his colleagues to empower him and other metropolitan archbishops to investigate sex abuse claims made against their colleagues in neighboring dioceses; Pope Francis said church leaders would continue to consider changes and improvements that might make abuse victims more comfortable reporting allegations involving bishops.