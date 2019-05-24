It’s a good day for a getaway.
With the exception of a chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday, the weather forecast for the long Memorial Day weekend in the Philadelphia region is suited for a holiday.
If you are travelling out the area you’ll find a varying mix of weather, some of which could affect air traffic. Weather systems include severe thunderstorm and flash flooding risks from the Southern Plains to Midwest and a heat wave in Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.
Depending on where you plan to spend the weekend around the Philly area, here’s what to expect, according to the weather service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday: A slight (20 percent) chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday night: A slight (20 percent) chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday: A slight (20 percent) chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Memorial Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
It will be partly sunny with a high around 84 in Philadelphia for the return to work on Tuesday.