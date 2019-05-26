Mill was released on bail in April 2018, ending a five-month stint in prison during which high-profile supporters like Michael Rubin, the billionaire 76ers limited partner, called into question the credibility of the Philadelphia judge that put him away on a probation violation. Most recently, District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a brief saying that the judge, Genece A. Brinkley, is biased against Mill and should not oversee his appeal.