The United States had essentially eliminated measles a decade ago. Between the Internet spreading “fake news” and people believing that medical authorities really do not know what they are doing, this horrible disease has returned. Over a hundred cases have occurred in northern New Jersey and southern New York mainly in somewhat isolated ultra-orthodox Jewish communities but also in their neighbors. Another 50 have occurred outside of Portland, Ore., where up to 20 percent of children do not have immunizations up to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) standards. At least 11 adults in the U.S. have died of measles in the last 13 years. Yet charlatans like Bob Sears, a doctor who thankfully has lost his license, repeatedly insist that no one in this country dies of measles.