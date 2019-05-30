Be alert for the bugs. Last year we got to witness the spotted lanternfly in its adult stage. This year we have a chance to kill them at a younger, smaller, and more vulnerable age. It’s larger than an aphid and looks a little like an aardvark from outer space, first black with white spots, then red with white spots. People are wrapping sticky belts around maple trees so that the babies can’t crawl from the bottom of the trunks -- where most of the eggs have been laid -- up into the trees. At this size, though, it’s very easy to brush them off, wherever we see them, into a cup of soapy water. Disposal becomes a point of personal choice, but make sure they’re dead before you pour them out. Nobody wants them crawling back up the trees after you’ve gone to so much trouble to get them out of the trees.