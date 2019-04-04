Marvin Gaye, You’re The Man. A new Marvin Gaye album in 2019? Seems too good to be true. The politically-charged You’re the Man has just been released by Motown 35 years after Gaye’s death. It was recorded as a follow-up to 1971’s What’s Going On, then shelved by the soul great, who instead got sexy with Let’s Get It On (whose title track can be heard in TV ads selling Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs). You’re The Man is a bit of an inconsistent hodgepodge (it contains two Christmas songs), but it peaks high, with a title track that takes after “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler),” with rhymes like “Politics and hypocrites / Is turning us all into lunatics” that seem ripped from today’s headlines.