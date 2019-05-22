U.S. Marshals shot and wounded a man armed with a machete Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section, police said.
The marshals had been watching the man on the 5900 block of Charles Street about 8:15 a.m. when he got out of his car holding the machete, police said in an initial report on the incident.
The marshals Tasered the man when he refused to drop the weapon, police said. The man then ran into a rear alley and marshals fired several shots, striking him in the right shoulder and the upper left side of the back.
The man was taken by police to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was in stable condition, police said.
It was not immediately known why marshals were following the man, who was not identified.
After the shooting, police cars blocked part of the street while officers milled about.
Steven Venango, 21, who lives on the block, said he was in his bed when he heard successive pops and shouting on the street.
He said he saw a man, apparently a marshal in plainclothes, holding a gun and yelling at a man in a black shirt who was staggering on the street.
“‘Put down the machete. We’re going to get you some help!’” the marshal shouted, according to Venango.
The man then collapsed and was quickly surrounded other men in plainclothes, Venango said.
