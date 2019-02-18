Payne, who lives in East Oak Lane and has worked at the Marriott for eight years, and Coates, who lives in North Philly, turned to the mini-loans when their hours were cut, the lawsuit says. It’s a scheduling problem that causes them to make less money, even if their hourly rates are higher than the $15/hour that advocates are fighting for around the country. Lekesha Wheelings, a chef at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown who has also used the loans, made $39,500 in 2017, down from nearly $45,000 in 2016.