Also speaking at the conference is Dasheeda Dawson, also known as “the WeedHead,” author of “How to Succeed in the Green Rush” and chief strategy officer for Minorities for Medical Marijuana. A cannabis entrepreneur and legalization advocate, Dawson runs a blog called WeedHead that chronicles her “personal journey and rise as a thought leader in the Cannabis industry.” Dasheeda received her MBA from Rutgers Business School and completed her undergraduate degree in Molecular Biology at Princeton University, according to her website.