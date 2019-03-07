A 21-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a car Thursday morning in Willingboro, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Maribely Lopez, of Lindenwold, was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to Medley Lane about 8:20 a.m. after her body was discovered in her vehicle. The time of the shooting was still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case can call Willingboro Township police at 609-877-6958 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.