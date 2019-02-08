A 31-year-old man who worked as an assistant football coach at Maple Shade High School has been charged with sexually assaulting a female student, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Thursday.
Mark Kinney, of the 700 block of Millbridge Road in Clementon, was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and related offenses. He was released from custody Thursday following his first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly. Coffina said the assaults occurred inside the high school during the current school year. Coffina declined to describe the victim or the nature of the incidents.
In a statement issued Thursday, Beth Norcia, superintendent of the Maple Shade School District, said that Kinney, who she did not name, worked as a “consultant employed by an outside agency and as an assistant football coach" at the high school.
Once the school officials learned about the allegations, law enforcement was immediately notified and Kinney was barred from being on campus or attending any high school events, Norcia said.