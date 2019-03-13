Recently, Sandy Sorlien, a photographer for the Water Works who has been documenting the navigation system, picked her way down the banks across from the Fairmount Water Works, trying to locate the remnants of the Fairmount Canal. “I have a picture of them filling it in, but it’s really the saddest picture I ever saw,” she said. She and Stuart Wells, a historic preservationist who wrote his graduate thesis on the canals, pored over old photographs, a copy of an 1824 Thomas Birch painting, and an 1841 schematic to get their bearings, then wandered the rocky shore at low tide, looking for telltale fragments of ironwork.