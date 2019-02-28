A 32-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after he was allegedly shot by his father in the Grays Ferry section of South Philadelphia, police said.
Just after 5:40 p.m., the victim was shot in the chest during what police called a domestic dispute inside a residence in the 1400 block of South 31st Street. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
The father was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said. Their names were withheld, and no other details were released.