A 30-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after allegedly being shot by his 29-year-old brother while in South Philadelphia.
About 5:40 p.m., police were called to the 2200 block of South Bonsall Street, and found the victim in a second-floor bedroom bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his chest, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.
Police were told at the scene that the victim and his younger brother were involved in a fight when the brother got a gun and shot his sibling, Small said.
The alleged perpetrator was still at the home when police arrived and was taken into custody, Small said, adding that a handgun was recovered inside.
There were three children, ages 3 to 13, inside the house at the time of the shooting, and they were unharmed, Small said.