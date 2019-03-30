A man armed with a knife was taken into custody by police without serious injuries after he caused a disturbance in Center City that led to traffic gridlock near City Hall during the Friday evening commute.
Around 5:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a man breaking windows in the 1500 block of Ranstead Street. When police arrived, the man fled into a building and police declared a barricade. That led to the closure of nearby streets at the height of rush hour.
The man, who had a dog with him, was finally subdued around 7:30 p.m. and was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital for an evaluation. Police said the dog was unhurt.