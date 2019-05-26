A 20-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when his car struck a tree outside of a lane on Roosevelt Boulevard.
The crash, which happened just before 10 a.m., occurred as the driver was traveling southbound on the busy corridor near Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. Philadelphia Police say he was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot.
The man was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The victim’s name was not released.
Roosevelt Boulevard has a history of frequent accidents, and was the scene of 21 fatal crashes last year, according to data previously released by the Philadelphia Police Department. Of the city’s 96 fatal crashes in 2018, 21 percent occurred on the boulevard.
Nearly 90,000 vehicles travel along Roosevelt Boulevard each day, and reducing traffic deaths along it has been labeled as a top priority in recent years. Speed cameras are expected to soon come to the street, following a unanimous vote by City Council this month. The cameras will be installed at seven to 11 locations along the street’s 11½ miles.