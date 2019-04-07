One man is dead and a teenager is injured after a double shooting Saturday afternoon in the Nicetown neighborhood of North Philadelphia, police said.
Philadelphia police responded to the 4300 block of Germantown Ave. at about 3:45 p.m. where they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach and a 17-year-old who had been shot one time in his right hip.
Both were transported to Temple University Hospital, where the 26-year-old died at 4:10 p.m. The teenage boy was in stable condition Saturday night, police said. Neither victim’s name was released.
No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.