A Burlington County grand jury on Monday indicted a Lumberton mother for manslaughter, accusing her of passing out while intoxicated and suffocating her 13-month-old son after falling on him.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Antoinette King, 33, had previously been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the incident, which happened Jan. 19 on the 300 block of Dove Court.
According to authorities 33, had consumed an opioid substance and alcohol before losing consciousness. King’s mother, Gail King, said she had just finished taking a shower when discovered her daughter lying on her grandson, Jerimiah, as reported in the Courier-Post. Prosecutors said King was revived with Narcan. Jerimiah was pronounced dead at Mount Holly’s Virtua Memorial Hospital.
Both charges, for endangerment and now manslaughter, were in the second degree.