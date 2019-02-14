A student was in stable condition Thursday morning after being stabbed by a classmate at Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia.
Lee Whack, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District, said that the incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. when two female students began arguing at the school on the 3200 block of Ryan Avenue.
One young woman grabbed scissors and lunged at the other, cutting her 20-year-old classmate under the eye. The injured student had “a surface wound," Whack said and was treated by the school nurse, then taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.
Police were investigating the situation with the school’s cooperation. One suspect was in custody, police said.
Whack said parents were notified about the incident, and the student who stabbed her classmate would face disciplinary consequences after the police investigation was concluded.