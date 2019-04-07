Then there are forgiveness programs: New Jersey just launched a STEM loan forgiveness program to any employee who got a degree in-state and works in STEM, or science and technology, engineering and math. The program offers student loan redemption in exchange for employees in STEM occupations for at least four years and up to eight years. After certification, the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) will redeem up to $2,000 each year of program participants’ eligible student loan expenses, for up to four years, up to a maximum of $8,000.