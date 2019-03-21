Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday called for $100 million in additional funds to be spent repairing and removing lead paint and other hazards from Philadelphia district schools.
Wolf traveled to Taggart Elementary School to tout his proposed Restore Pennsylvania, a four-year, $4.5 billion initiative to fix crumbling schools, eliminate blight and repair storm damage across the state. He is asking lawmakers to fund the initiative with taxes on natural gas extraction.
The governor said his Philadelphia schools plan was informed by The Inquirer’s Toxic City: Sick Schools investigation last year that found Philadelphia district schools were filled with environmental hazards.
“When we go out to schools like this that have problems with lead paint chips falling on the desks of students, when we get the question, ‘What are we going to do about it?’ Instead of saying, ‘There’s nothing I can do about it,’ we can say, ‘Here’s what we are going to do about it.’”
The newspaper’s investigation revealed the case of Dean Pagan who was 6 when he ate lead paint chips that fell on his desk in his first-grade classroom at Watson Comly Elementary in Northeast Philadelphia. He was hospitalized with a blood-lead level nine times higher than the amount at which doctors worry about permanent brain damage.
To determine potential health hazards facing students, reporters enlisted staffers at 19 of the district’s most rundown elementary schools to conduct scientific tests for toxins. Tests revealed lead dust, at hazardous levels, on windowsills, floors, and shelves in classrooms, including one for children with autism.
On the heels of the investigation, Gov. Wolf directed $15.7 million last June for emergency cleanup to repair flaking and peeling lead paint at 40 schools. Taggart Elementary, a K-8 school in South Philadelphia, is one of the 40 schools.
When district workers assessed the damage inside Taggart, they noted 17,000 square feet of damaged paint and plaster in 600 different areas, including classrooms, hallways and stairwells.
In the wake of the series, Philadelphia enacted a law that now requires school district officials to annually certify their buildings as “lead safe,” and be subjected to outside inspections, mandatory cleanup deadlines and potential fines for persistent violations.
So far, the School District of Philadelphia has completed lead remediation at eight schools — A.S. Jenks, Barton, Emlen, Finletter, Jackson, Kirkbride, Logan and Nebinger. Lead remediation is ongoing at Taggart and nine other schools. This summer, a dozen more are planned. By summer’s end, some 17,000 students at 30 schools will have safe and clean learning spaces, the district said in a news release Thursday.
For years, lead paint dangers were widespread in Philadelphia’s aging public schools. Most of the district’s buildings were constructed prior to lead paint’s ban in 1978.
