“We have expanded our capacity of filmmaker workshops, because the community of creatives asked for these kind of spaces. So, this year, we have workshops for actors, broadcasters and filmmakers to speed date and network, and others on practical skills...: how to get the content, improve the cinematography, what are the dos and the don’ts, how to distribute the content, how to pitch and present an idea. There will be talks and labs about citizen film-making — working with communities to create film — platforms to be representative within Latino communities, and the challenges, needs and ways people can support creative work.”