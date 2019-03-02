A 52-year-old woman was sentenced Friday in Superior Court in Mount Holly to seven years in New Jersey state prison for stealing nearly $850,000 while she worked for a Mount Laurel firm as a bookkeeper, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Lee Ann Kryszczak of Salem County pleaded guilty in August to second-degree theft by deception and third-degree failure to file a tax return. She funneled money electronically from the firm to her personal bank account from 2009 through 2017, prosecutors said.
Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines ordered Kryszczak to make full restitution of $848,042.48.