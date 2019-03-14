Q: My partner and I recently bought a house. The kitchen has been updated with white cabinets, a gray quartz counter and white subway tiles as the backsplash. We need new appliances because I cook a lot and very much prefer cooking with gas. I saw a beautiful, dark-blue range and refrigerator I absolutely adore, but my partner thinks blue will go out of style soon and wants white or stainless steel appliances to go with the cabinets. What should we do?