A man died after being shot at least five times in the face, chest and stomach Sunday night in Philadelphia’s Kensington section, police said.
The incident happened on the 2700 block of Emerald Street, said Sgt. Eric Gripp of the Philadelphia Police Department. The victim, a white man, roughly 30-40 years old, was shot by an unknown person and taken to Temple University Hospital where he died around 7:40 p.m.
No weapons were recovered, and no arrests made, Gripp said. The motive for the shooting is not yet clear.