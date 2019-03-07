In a budget address that touted his accomplishments as he seeks a second term, Mayor Jim Kenney made the case to City Council Thursday for a budget with no tax increases and new spending for public safety initiatives.
Kenney’s proposed $5 billion spending plan is expected to draw little controversy — a contrast to last year, when Council rejected his proposed property tax increase.
Although the prepared text did not mention that he is running for reelection, Kenney’s budget address doubled as a campaign speech; he described an ambitious vision for how the city can improve in the next five years and listed his work since he took office in 2016, including funding pre-K and increasing funding for the city’s schools.
“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved so far on vital issues like education, public safety, growing jobs, and increasing equity in our neighborhoods,” Kenney said, speaking in a packed City Council chambers. “Today, I present the fiscal year 2020 budget and the five-year plan that will help us achieve even more.”
The mayor’s vision for the city by 2024 includes quality pre-K for Philadelphia students, 20 community schools, and improved parks, recreation centers and libraries — all funded by a tax on soda and other sweetened beverages passed in 2016 that Kenney has made the signature legislation of his first term.
Kenney’s use of the budget address to tout his track record and lay out goals for a second term was notable, in part, because he did not hold a rally or news conference to announce his reelection bid. Instead, he announced via social media that he is seeking another term.
His budget address also focused on increased funding for the School District of Philadelphia, which Kenney made a priority in his first term when he returned the city’s school system to local control and appointed a new school board. Other priorities Kenney noted in his five-year vision for the city include strengthening the city’s economy, investing in roads and infrastructure, ensuring the availability of affordable housing, reducing crime, and combating the opioid crisis.
Kenney’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year includes at $270 million increase in spending compared to the current fiscal year. City officials said some of the spending increases are caused by rising disability payments to city employees, a decision to put more money into the city’s pension fund, and increased recycling costs. Despite proposing a budget with no tax increases, city officials project that tax revenue will increase 4.58 percent in the next year, generating an additional $4.9 billion in revenue.
The mayor emphasized Thursday that his budget proposal includes significant public safety investments over the next five years, including the addition of 50 police officers, 1,500 new body cameras and five new ambulances and 10 emergency medical personnel. Kenney said “we need to take a new approach” to deal with gun violence and other safety issues.
Making the case for his plans, Kenney also listed a number of frustrations, including the high number of drug overdoses, spikes in homelessness, the city’s poverty rate, and the city’s 2017 drop in median annual income.
“The truth is I love my job," Kenney said. "I’m frustrated often by where we are, because I can see our tremendous potential.”
City Council members, whose own budget priorities may differ from the mayor’s, must pass a budget and five-year spending plan by the end of June, when the current fiscal year ends.
This article will be updated.