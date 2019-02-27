The tomb of St. Katharine Drexel, which was moved last year from Bucks County to the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul in Center City, will be designated a shrine of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, church officials announced Wednesday.
The saint’s sarcophagus was relocated in August from the 44-acre Bensalem estate of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, a religious community founded by St. Katharine in 1891. The nuns are selling the property, a former national shrine dedicated to the saint, because of a decline in membership.
The Rev. Dennis Gill, rector of the cathedral, will discuss the designation at a news conference Thursday.
St. Katharine, a Philadelphia heiress, gave up her family fortune to become a nun. She devoted her life to serving marginalized communities. In 2000, she was canonized.
The tomb, made of sandstone, is on the chapel-side aisle in the rear of the cathedral, next to an altar dedicated to the Drexel family. Its construction was funded by a grant from the Connelly Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization based in West Conshohocken. The shrine will become one of five in the Archdiocese.